Toddler struck, killed by vehicle in Hilo
A 3-year-old Hilo girl died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday nigh in the parking lot of the Val Hala apartment complex on Puueo Street in Hilo. Responding to a 6:26 p.m. call, police determined that a 2008 Ford sports-utility vehicle was traveling north through the parking lot of the apartment complex and struck the 3-year-old toddler.
