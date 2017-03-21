State, county try to resolve Kahauloa Road squabble
An overlap of state and county jurisdiction is contributing to a continuing controversy between Kahauloa Road residents and kayak rental operators who use the boat ramp into Kealakekua Bay at the end of the road. The kayak operators increased their use of the boat ramp after the state Department of Land and Natural Resources first closed the wharf at Napoopoo Beach Park and then restricted its use to three commercial kayak tour companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC