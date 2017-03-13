Rapid ohia death outreach
There's no cure for rapid ohia death, but researchers working to contain the threat are hoping more public outreach will help manage the deadly tree disease. A symposium presenting the latest research updates took place Saturday at University of Hawaii at Hilo, drawing about 40 people, many of whom came with notebooks in tow to take down the wealth of information presented throughout three hours.
