Please stop Roundup spraying
My name is Kami Carter and I am deeply concerned with the seemingly never ending and blatant over-spraying of Roundup on our town's parks, roadsides, neighborhoods and schools. The tell-tale sign is the bright yellow to dark brown dead vegetation line both sides of the highways from Kona to Waimea on to Hilo and Pahoa areas and Volcano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC