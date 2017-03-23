Outreach providers helping homeless regardless of pending cleanup
Seated in a yellow wingback chair with her bandaged right leg elevated Tuesday morning, "Carol" was stuck, literally and figuratively, at a homeless campsite at Old Kona Airport Park. She can't walk because of her wound and unable to get a roof over her head, something she admitted is partially her fault because of pending charges that disqualify her from many housing programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC