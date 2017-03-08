Mayor defends termination of 'bad' co...

Mayor defends termination of 'bad' composting contract

Thursday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Mayor Harry Kim defended his decision to cancel a 10-year compost agreement before the Hawaii County Council on Tuesday evening. "I truly thought every single decision I made was right by law and was right for the people of this island," said Kim, who emphasized what he saw as a "tremendous cost factor" in the contract that took effect last July.

