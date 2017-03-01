Mayor, cabinet members lay out top issues to help West Hawaii economy
Mayor Harry Kim and members of his cabinet laid out parts of their vision and listed priorities for economic development in West Hawaii at the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Luncheon Thursday at the Sheraton Kona Resort &Spa at Keauhou Bay. Speaking to a convention hall nearly full of West Hawaii business concerns, Kim stressed time and again the government's primary role as a facilitator of key infrastructure that makes business more possible and more profitable in the long term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC