Lecture marks 90th anniversary of friendship dolls
The Japanese Studies Program of the University of Hawaii at Hilo and Japanese Student Association invite the community to a special lecture by Japanese doll specialist Masaru Aoki and a display of two 90-year-old friendship dolls Friday and Saturday at UCB 100 on campus.
