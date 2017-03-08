Lecture marks 90th anniversary of fri...

Lecture marks 90th anniversary of friendship dolls

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hawaii Tribune-Herald

The Japanese Studies Program of the University of Hawaii at Hilo and Japanese Student Association invite the community to a special lecture by Japanese doll specialist Masaru Aoki and a display of two 90-year-old friendship dolls Friday and Saturday at UCB 100 on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Concerned parent 39
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hawaii County was issued at March 09 at 3:23AM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,833 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC