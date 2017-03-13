Lawmakers, biz owners continue push to help Hilo
East Hawaii legislators and business owners are urging the Hilo community to continue its support of a series of economic revitalization bills. A package of eight intertwined bills was introduced this session to help address what many say are the most pressing barriers to economic development in town: the impending expiration of state leases on land in the Kanoelehua Industrial Area and the month-to-month lease status of properties in the Banyan Drive area.
