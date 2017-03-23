Lack of state funds threaten to discontinue Veterans Treatment Court
The 65-year-old man was well-known in the judicial system and spent time in prison. It wasn't until he started attending the Big Island Veterans Treatment Court that he was able to get his life back on track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC