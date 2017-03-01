Katsu Goto, A Honokaa hero: Showcased...

Katsu Goto, A Honokaa hero: Showcased in free film preview and talk

In 1889, Katsu Goto - one of the very first Japanese immigrants to come to Hawaii - was killed for helping plantation laborers. His body was found hanging from a telephone pole in Honokaa, not far from where a memorial in his honor stands today.

