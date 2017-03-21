Just the facts, please
Hawaii Preparatory Academy captured first place in the "Best Factoid" category at PBS Hawaii's 2017 HIKI NO Awards show on March 11 at the GVS Transmedia Accelerator at Honua Studios in Kailua-Kona. The event, hosted by Leslie Wilcox, PBS Hawaii president and CEO, and Aaron Sala, PBS Hawaii board member from the PBS Hawaii Studio on Oahu, was the first-ever live-streamed awards show happening simultaneously at award sites on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Kailua-Kona and Hilo.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
