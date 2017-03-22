House budget would benefit Big Island roads
The recently approved House budget proposal, which state representatives sent along to the Senate Tuesday, includes nearly $361 million in Capital Improvement Project funding for Hawaii Island, the lion's share of which will prioritize upgrades to roads and airports. The proposal allocates $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2018 and $926 million in fiscal year 2019 for CIP projects throughout Hawaii, but doesn't include a number of statewide CIP projects that are not county specific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC