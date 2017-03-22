House budget would benefit Big Island roads

The recently approved House budget proposal, which state representatives sent along to the Senate Tuesday, includes nearly $361 million in Capital Improvement Project funding for Hawaii Island, the lion's share of which will prioritize upgrades to roads and airports. The proposal allocates $1.9 billion in fiscal year 2018 and $926 million in fiscal year 2019 for CIP projects throughout Hawaii, but doesn't include a number of statewide CIP projects that are not county specific.

