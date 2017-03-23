Honolulu diocese reaches settlement in priest sex case
HILO, Hawaii >> The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu has settled a lawsuit alleging a retired Big Island priest sexually abused two boys decades ago, according to an attorney for the plaintiffs. Oahu Attorney Mark Gallagher said the settlement of the 2013 lawsuit only concerns the diocese and no claims have been dismissed against Father George DeCosta, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC