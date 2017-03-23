Honolulu diocese reaches settlement in priest sex case

HILO, Hawaii >> The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu has settled a lawsuit alleging a retired Big Island priest sexually abused two boys decades ago, according to an attorney for the plaintiffs. Oahu Attorney Mark Gallagher said the settlement of the 2013 lawsuit only concerns the diocese and no claims have been dismissed against Father George DeCosta, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.

