Honolulu diocese reaches settlement i...

Honolulu diocese reaches settlement in priest sex case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

HILO, Hawaii >> The Roman Catholic Diocese of Honolulu has settled a lawsuit alleging a retired Big Island priest sexually abused two boys decades ago, according to an attorney for the plaintiffs. Oahu Attorney Mark Gallagher said the settlement of the 2013 lawsuit only concerns the diocese and no claims have been dismissed against Father George DeCosta, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar 10 Keoni 79
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Feb '17 Concerned parent 39
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Hawaii County was issued at March 25 at 4:28PM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,827,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC