Hilo woman dies in car accident

Responding to a 5:04 p.m. call, police determined that a 2003 Toyota truck was traveling southbound on Kanoelehua Avenue, near the Kekuanaoa Street intersection when it rear-ended a 2017 Ford sedan and then the Toyota sideswiped a 2017 Nissan SUV vehicle. The woman, the back seat passenger of the Ford Sedan, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for her injuries and medevaced to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu where she later died.

