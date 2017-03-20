HDOT to county: Need funds for Puna roads? Look elsewhere
The state Department of Transportation's response to Hawaii County's request for release of $15 million appropriated for Puna roads could be summed up in two words - nice try. In a blunt letter to county officials, DOT Deputy Director Ed Sniffen said the department will not release funds state lawmakers approved in 2015 and suggested that spending or giving the county the money could impact priority projects, such as improving Highway 130.
