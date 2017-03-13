County task force develops plan to cl...

County task force develops plan to clear homeless from Old Airport Park

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Director Charmaine Kamaka doesn't yet have a concrete strategy to reclaim Old Kona Airport Park from the homeless population that has commandeered it through sheer numbers. Under the direction of Mayor Harry Kim, the effort will begin with a two-day closure of the park for an extensive cleanup.

