County, contractor trying to reconnect on cancelled compost job
Hawaii County and Hawaiian Earth Recycling agreed Thursday to work toward resolving their present contract differences, the county announced in a press release Friday. Representatives of the recycling company, headed by its Executive Director Mark Cummings, met with Mayor Harry Kim and the County Department of Environmental Management, and the parties have agreed to work toward addressing concerns with the present contract.
