Council wants more spay/neuter, less euthanasia
County Council members are considering moving oversight of the Hawaii Island Humane Society from the Police Department to the mayor's office or Finance Department to give the council more say over the nonprofit's costs and procedures. That wouldn't bother police officials, who say a tight budget is making it more difficult to devote staff to oversee the program.
Hilo Discussions
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar 10
|Keoni
|79
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
