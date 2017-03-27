Council to take up Mauna Lani shoppin...

Council to take up Mauna Lani shopping plaza rezone

1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

A former school campus at Mauna Lani resort could see new life as a shopping plaza, if the County Council approves rezoning the property from agriculture to mixed commercial/industrial. The school, known as the Seagull School at Mauna Lani, was used most recently as a preschool and daycare for workers at the resort.

