Composting company to seek compensation: Hawaiian Earth wants $4M...
Hawaiian Earth Recycling isn't going to let Hawaii County go scot-free after canceling its 10-year compost agreement. In a letter to county officials Wednesday, Senior Vice President John Brigham said the company would seek more than $4 million to cover expenses it incurred under the contract if Mayor Harry Kim's termination notice isn't rescinded.
