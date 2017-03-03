Blizzard drops 8 inches of snow on Ma...

Blizzard drops 8 inches of snow on Mauna Kea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

HILO>> Hawaii now has more snow than Chicago or Denver after an overnight blizzard dropped 8 inches of snow atop Mauna Kea. The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa were closed Wednesday after they received a blanket of snow Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Concerned parent 39
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC