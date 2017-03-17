Big Isle police nab 3 in alleged kidnapping of woman, keiki
Three people on the Big Island have been charged after they allegedly kidnapped a 25-year-old woman and her three young children and held them captive in a shed for days. One of the alleged kidnappers is the victim's estranged boyfriend and father of their children, Hawaii County police said.
