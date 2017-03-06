Big Isle man wanted on multiple traffic offenses
Hawaii island police are searching for Jordan Kaneshiro, 29, of Laupahoehoe on suspicion of traffic offenses including resisting an order to stop. Kaneshiro is described as Hawaiian, 6 feet tall, 275 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes.
Hilo Discussions
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
