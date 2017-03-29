Big Isle hitchhiker charged in rash of robberies, auto thefts
A hitchhiker has been charged after he allegedly robbed three men who offered him rides on three separate occasions on Hawaii island. Mason D. Beck, 29, of Puna was charged Tuesday night with three counts of first-degree robbery, one count of kidnapping and two counts of auto theft.
