About Town: 3-8-17

About Town: 3-8-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 12122 will hold a community $5 pasta dinner served with salad and desert from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The post is at 74-5543 Kaiwi St., Ste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Concerned parent 39
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan '17 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Hawaii County was issued at March 08 at 6:32AM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,400,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC