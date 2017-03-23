About Town: 3-26-17

Parents, kupuna, agencies, business leaders and community individuals are invited to a West Hawaii Keiki Coalition meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday at Shorebreak Coffee Shop, 75-170 Hualalai Road. An '80s themed family skate night and outdoor market is planned from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Old Kona Airport Park skate rink.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.