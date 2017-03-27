'A Climate of Change' & 'Dance of the...

'A Climate of Change' & 'Dance of the Bees' opens April 7 in Waimea

Kahilu Theatre will host two exhibits, "A Climate of Change" and "Dance of the Bees," opening next Friday in Waimea. "A Climate of Change" is a multimedia juried exhibit while "Dance of the Bees" is an invitational group exhibition in conjunction with the Kahilu Performing Arts Classes original multimedia dance show "Dance of the Bees" on May 6. Opening receptions will be held next Friday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. for "A Climate of Change" and from 5 to 7 p.m. for the "Dance of the Bees" in the Kahilu Galleries in Waimea.

