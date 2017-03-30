2 women wanted for questioning in officer-involved shooting in Puna
Police are seeking Jerrilyn Ann Rego, left, and Larissa Naleikailima Padamada, right, for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in the Puna District. Two women are wanted for questioning in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday in the Puna District.
