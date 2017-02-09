Work on Hilo street expected to impac...

Work on Hilo street expected to impact traffic through next year

18 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

An upcoming $20.1 million project will bring traffic lights and turn lanes to two intersections on Kawailani Street in Hilo. The roadwork is scheduled to begin March 6 and is estimated to be complete in late 2018, according to Hawaii County Public Works.

