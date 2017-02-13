UH-Manoa's 2.2-meter telescope to get $5 million makeover

Mauna Kea's oldest telescope will get a makeover later this year, but an internal upgrade will have to wait for additional funds. Colin Aspin, director of the University of Hawaii at Manoa's 2.2-meter telescope, said the observatory's exterior will be refurbished starting in early May. The observatory atop Mauna Kea became operational in 1970 and was one of the first on the mountain.

