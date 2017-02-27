Techies unite to develop games in Hilo
Vahid Ajimine showed his dice-rolling game on a giant screen, describing what he likes and what he wants to improve. While techies seated at a boardroom table asked Ajimine questions and made suggestions, Albert Guo stood behind them with virtual-reality goggles on his head, tossing his arms in the air to "test play" the game he developed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC