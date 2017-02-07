Suspect arrested in attempted murder ...

Suspect arrested in attempted murder case at Hilo shopping center

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii County police arrested three people in connection with a shooting that occurred at a shopping center parking lot in Hilo Monday night. Police arrested a 29-year-old man, of no permanent address, on suspicion of five counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, terroristic threatening, resisting an order to stop a vehicle and reckless driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan 28 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Hawaii County was issued at February 07 at 3:58AM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC