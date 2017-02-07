Suspect arrested in attempted murder case at Hilo shopping center

Hawaii County police arrested three people in connection with a shooting that occurred at a shopping center parking lot in Hilo Monday night. Police arrested a 29-year-old man, of no permanent address, on suspicion of five counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, terroristic threatening, resisting an order to stop a vehicle and reckless driving.

