Suit by landlord seeks to oust Hilo arcade
The owner of a Hilo building twice raided during gambling sweeps by police is suing the lessees, asking a judge to determine if tenants used the property for illegal purposes and to order termination of the lease if the law has been broken. The civil suit was filed Feb. 16 in Hilo Circuit Court by attorney James Okamoto on behalf of S. Yokoyama Inc. It names as defendants WZ Hilo Partners LLC, dba Winner'z Zone, Lance H. Yamada, April S. Whiting-Haraguchi, Glenn Haraguchi and numerous "Doe" entities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC