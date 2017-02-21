Suit by landlord seeks to oust Hilo arcade

The owner of a Hilo building twice raided during gambling sweeps by police is suing the lessees, asking a judge to determine if tenants used the property for illegal purposes and to order termination of the lease if the law has been broken. The civil suit was filed Feb. 16 in Hilo Circuit Court by attorney James Okamoto on behalf of S. Yokoyama Inc. It names as defendants WZ Hilo Partners LLC, dba Winner'z Zone, Lance H. Yamada, April S. Whiting-Haraguchi, Glenn Haraguchi and numerous "Doe" entities.

