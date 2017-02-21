Regal theater granted approval to sell alcoholic beverages
Regal Cinemas, which operates the movie theater at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo, has been approved to sell beer and wine and recently cleared its final inspection with the Hawaii County Liquor Commission. Liquor Control Director Gerald Takase said he didn't know when they plan to start selling alcohol, but he noted the company may just need to pay a fee.
