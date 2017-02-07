Pepeekeo boy injured in accident
A 9-year-old Pepeekeo boy was critically injured in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 19 and Kaakepa Street in Pepeekeo. In response to a 2:56 p.m. call, police determined that a gray 1995 Chevy Lumina had been traveling north on Highway 19 when it struck the boy, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk with a 49-year-old man who was not injured.
