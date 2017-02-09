Ocean View residents engage in passio...

Ocean View residents engage in passionate discussion with mayor about long-term problems

14 hrs ago

Mayor Harry Kim spent Wednesday evening at the Ocean View Community Center quelling wave after wave of frustration from an animated crowd of roughly 60 residents, many of whom feel the county has left them behind. The meeting, which lasted around two hours, often turned boisterous, bordering on raucous.

