Making a house a home

For those starting from scratch, just dreaming, or putting on the finishing touches, there was a little bit of everything at the 12th annual Living and Design Show. Home buyers, home builders and self-improvers came out Saturday on the first day of the two-day event to see how their vision could become reality.

