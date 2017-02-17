Kim cancels compost contract
Mayor Harry Kim Thursday signed a termination of a composting contract that was deemed disadvantageous to the County of Hawaii. The county informed the contractor, Hawaiian Earth Recycling, LLC that the service agreement for the Organics Diversion Program in East and West Hawaii with the County of Hawaii will be terminated as of June 30, according to a press release Friday issued by the Office of the Mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC