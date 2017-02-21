Jury finds state cop guilty of sex as...

Jury finds state cop guilty of sex assault

A jury found a Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officer guilty Wednesday of raping a teenage girl on a Hilo beach on New Year's Day 2016. It took the panel of seven men and five women less than three hours to convict 40-year-old Ethan Ferguson of two counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault for the mid-day assault at Lalakea Beach Park in Keaukaha.

