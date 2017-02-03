Jumper injured at Rainbow Falls

Jumper injured at Rainbow Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Two men jumped off Rainbow Falls in Hilo Friday afternoon, with one of them sustaining injuries after diving headfirst off the 80-foot-high waterfall into the Wailuku River. "From what I've learned so far, one person jumped off the waterfall and the other one went in to help," Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan 28 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,603 • Total comments across all topics: 278,599,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC