Judge increases bail for shooting suspect

A judge increased the bail for a 29-year-old Hilo man accused of firing shots at a group of people near the Puainako Town Center McDonald's restaurant late Monday night. Hilo District Judge Harry Freitas hiked the bail for Desmond Lee Kaulana Kepano from $294,000 to $420,000 during Kepano's initial appearance Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.