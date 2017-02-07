Hilo gunfire suspect a convicted felon
A 29-year-old man arrested following a gunfire incident late Monday night at the Puainako Town Center parking lot in Hilo has previous felony firearms and terroristic threatening convictions. Desmond Lee Kaulana Kepano, of no permanent address, was sentenced to five years probation and a year in jail in 2009, according to court records.
