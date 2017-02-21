Game-changer; UH research looking at unique way to stop mosquito-borne diseases in Hawaiian birds
A new research initiative could be the beginning of the end for mosquito-borne diseases that are killing off Hawaii's native birds. Scientists at the Manoa and Hilo campuses of the University of Hawaii are using a genus of bacteria called Wolbachia to create what's been described as a form of birth control for the Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito.
