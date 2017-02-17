Crossing guards, police urge drivers to slow down near schools
That's one of the air-gasping memories for Mulec after nearly 10 years at the corner of Hilo's Kapiolani and Haili streets. The Hawaii Police Department has had so many reports of near-misses at school crossings that it has sent out a plea last week to drivers to please slow down and watch for students crossing streets, both in the morning and in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC