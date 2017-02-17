Crossing guards, police urge drivers to slow down near schools

That's one of the air-gasping memories for Mulec after nearly 10 years at the corner of Hilo's Kapiolani and Haili streets. The Hawaii Police Department has had so many reports of near-misses at school crossings that it has sent out a plea last week to drivers to please slow down and watch for students crossing streets, both in the morning and in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.