Crooked out of coins: Holualoa man fe...

Crooked out of coins: Holualoa man feels betrayed by the system after $200K collection stolen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

More than three and a half years after someone broke into Terry Lutterman's storage shed and made off with boxes of the man's antique coins, Lutterman said he has yet to see justice in the case. The loss is two-fold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle Jan 28 liar hilo 1
jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
melody parker family is till protesting 5 years... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight... Jan 28 liar hilo 1
hilo hawaii stay away from there (Jun '13) Jan 8 Irate 2
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Hawaii County was issued at February 07 at 3:20AM HST

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC