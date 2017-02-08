County spent more than $280k in OT costs
Hawaii County spent more than $280,000 on overtime costs to rush completion of the Hilo Municipal Golf Course and Ka'u Gym projects, Parks Director Charmaine Kamaka told County Council members Tuesday. After the meeting, Kamaka said she didn't want to criticize that decision since she wasn't part of the previous administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|13 hr
|Concerned parent
|39
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|the head of cia is doctor barhthel uncle
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|jason skiier dr bathel uncle is head of cia ///...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|melody parker family is till protesting 5 years...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|ricky roy damerville you had 800 zillion years ...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
|900 zillion years ago glen hara pormied almight...
|Jan 28
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC