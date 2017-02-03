County signs off on waste-to-energy plant
The Hawaii County Planning Department has given its stamp of approval on a waste-to-energy plant in Waikoloa that could reduce the garbage headed to the landfills while providing natural gas for Kohala coastal resorts. The Planning Department found no significant environmental impact from the proposed facility that will be built with private equity.
