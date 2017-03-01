County heightens efforts to curb uptick in lava viewing violations

Mayor Harry Kim convened a meeting last week with the Hawaii County Civil Defense and officials at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to discuss how to better protect visitors of Kilauea's 61g lava flow, currently the most popular tourist attraction in the state. Attendees at the meeting discussed issues from an uptick in legal violations to familiar lapses in common sense, such as visitors making the trek to surface flows or the ocean entry wearing slippers and without any water to protect against dehydration.

