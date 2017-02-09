Council approves takeover of Kohala trail, roadway
The Hawaii County Council on Wednesday unanimously accepted a public access trail and unpaved roadway from developers of a North Kohala parcel, despite the advice of Corporation Counsel Joe Kamelamela, who said county code requires the administration to inspect the property before taking it over. Resolutions 63 and 64 put into the county's hands easements for a 10-foot wide trail running for more than 2,000 feet in Ainakea and a 1.7-acre roadway on property owned by the Charles A. Anderson Trust and Surety Kohala Corp., formerly Chalon International of Hawaii Inc., the original developer.
